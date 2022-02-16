sutherland shire, local business awards, sullivan dewing, business person of the year

It was first time lucky for Jeni Wilcock when she was named Business Person of the Year at the recent Sutherland Shire Local Business awards. The director of Sullivan Dewing Chartered Accountants and Business Builders said she was humbled and proud to win "such a huge honour". "This award is a credit to my amazing team and clients, and is a symbol of the incredible results that we have achieved together," Ms Wilcock said. "This is my first time taking part in the Business Person of the Year awards. The calibre of finalists is always amazingly high, so I was actually really surprised. "We are blessed to work within our community of such incredible, strong business people." Ms Wilcock said the award was the icing on the cake after what has been a "roller coaster couple of years for businesses" due to the pandemic. "We recognised very early that Sullivan Dewing were in a unique position to access, understand, interpret and communicate fast flowing data and resources to our clients and the local business community as they were released by the government," she said. "We were able to assist all of our clients survive and even prosper through 2020 and 2021 with this clear focus." Ms Wilcock thanked her husband Steve and business partner Terry Dewing, along with colleagues Jen Palmer and Heather Locker.

Business person of the year pays credit to 'amazing team'

