Final determinations have been provided on values for three homes at Webb Street, Riverwood that are being compulsory acquired by Transport for NSW for a commuter car park. "These determinations are the result of preliminary determinations being issued to both parties, and the Valuer General of NSW now having considered any submissions made," a spokesperson for the Valuer General said. "The Valuer General is responsible for ensuring an independent, fair and transparent process is undertaken and that all landowners get fair compensation in accordance with the Land Acquisition (Just Terms Compensation) Act 1991." The owners of the properties at 12, 14 and 16 Webb Street, Riverwood were informed on February 16 last year that Transport for NSW was acquiring their homes for a commuter car park. Vineh Charan, speaking on behalf of his parents, Sam and Monika, who have lived at 16 Webb Street for 28 years, said, "In my view the figure quoted by the Valuer General is still below market value. "We will be discussing the offer with our solicitor this week." Mr Charan said his parents wanted to remain in Riverwood but the final determination means they would not be able to stay in the area. If a landholder is not satisfied with the Valuer General's determination, they can lodge an objection with the Land and Environment Court.

