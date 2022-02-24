latest-news,

The small bayside village of Kurnell is one of the last spots you would expect to be a proving ground for Australian surfers. Its where Captain Cook landed in 1770 but it also happens to be the birthplace of 1999 World Champion Mark Occhilupo and former World ranked number eight Richard 'Dog' Marsh. Current surfing commentator Occhilupo and fellow goofy footer Marsh who is now a full time coach on the WSL World Tour are coming home on March 25 to talk all things surf in memory of fellow Kurnellian Brett 'Beaver' Schweikle who passed from cancer ten years ago. The Kurnell peninsula is also home to some of Australia's great waves and these will also be honoured on the night. Everyone is welcome with comedian Jason 'Rash 'Ryder holding a casual conversation with Occy and Dog,with special guests and fundraising thrown in. There are surfboard auctions and raffles to help raise some funds in support of Beavers two children. The night is to be held on Friday March 25 at The Reccas-the Heart of the Kurnell Peninsula. Richard Marsh said at the moment he was in Hawaii watching perfect surf. "But I'm definitely pumped to come back home to Kurnell and catch up with everyone after Portugal and before the Bell Beach WSL contest " Occy said it will be a great night for a good cause and he always looks forward to returning to Kurnell and talking it up with everyone to remember Beaver. Tickets are $80 and for sale with dinner and drinks at :www.Kurnellegacy.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BVddEN2nVNCxFJ4aerD5vY/0ed88e91-ec12-445f-b931-0e8335707456.jpg/r815_200_5315_2742_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg