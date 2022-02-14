Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Let's step up to clean up Georges River

comment,

The annual Clean Up Australia Day invites us all to come together and tackle waste problems that have increased over time. This important initiative aims to prevent rubbish entering the environment and provides practical solutions on living more sustainably every day. This year, Clean up Australia Day falls on Sunday 6 March, or Friday 4 March for schools, and the theme is "Step up to clean up". I encourage individuals, schools, community groups and businesses to step up to clean up the parks, bushland and public spaces across our Georges River local government area (LGA). The environment has been further impacted by the pandemic with the increased use of single-use plastics from online shopping and meal delivery services, as well as the littering of facemasks and, more recently, Rapid Antigen tests. Now is the best time to address these environmental concerns and do what we can together as a community. I would like to thank OceanWatch Australia who will be joining forces with us again this year. OceanWatch have a long-standing commitment to the removal of litter and waste in waterways. Their continued work with the local oyster farmers to clean the Georges River, from Kogarah Bay to Towra Point, has significantly improved the health of our aquatic environment and local marine wildlife. As the need for environment conservation becomes more apparent, so does the importance of educating the younger generation about sustainability and how to take care of the environment. As a Council, we want to pave the way to make it more achievable for our children to live a cleaner and healthier future. Thank you to Blakehurst High School and Peakhurst South Public School, who will also be rolling up their sleeves and participating in Clean Up Australia Day this year. I encourage the community to help keep our Georges River area beautiful by taking part in Clean Up Australia Day this year. Volunteer at one of the registered events at locations across our LGA, or register as a group online and Clean Up Australia will provide free community clean up kits, including gloves and bags. Visit www.georgesriver.nsw.gov.au/Whats-on for more details. As a united community, let's step up and clean up Georges River together in a safe way.

Mayoral Minute with Nick Katris: Let's step up to clean up Georges River