Bayside Council to host five Community Tree Planting Days

Bayside Council will host five Community Tree Planting events as part of its Greening Bayside program in a bid to increase the Bayside's tree canopy. "We all have a responsibility to increase our tree canopy coverage in metropolitan Sydney," Bayside Mayor Dr Christina Curry said. "Council planted over 2000 trees last year, and we will plant another 2000 in the coming 12 months. "Trees are important, as they provide shade and shelter from sun, rain and wind, as well as helping to keep the air clean by producing oxygen, supporting wildlife and adding value to the aesthetics and economy of our cities and suburbs," Councillor Curry said. The Council unanimously adopted the proposal at the February 9 council meeting to hold a public tree planting event in each of the council's five wards. It was proposed that the event could be tied to a special occasion, such as planting Trees for Mum on Mother's Day. In a Mayoral Minute at the February 9 council meeting, Councillor Curry outlined a number of projects undertaken by Bayside to increase the tree canopy in the local government area. Bayside Council received NSW Government funding in 2019 to plant 800 trees across the LGA and in 2020 a further $400,000 to plant another 1,813 trees in parks and streets by December 2022. The council is undertaking site analysis, community engagement, sourcing of appropriate trees, installation of plant stock and on-going maintenance activities. "Additionally, Sydney Airport has an ongoing commitment to funding tree planting with $200,000 allocated to planting in Sir Joseph Banks Reserve in 2022. This will provide an extra 900 trees/shrubs," Cr Curry said. "Council will also fund an Urban Forest Officer from 2022 to ensure our plantings in parks and on street verges are appropriate, sustainable species and contribute to the overall environmental amenity of Bayside. "Worth noting is Council's policy of replacing each tree that is approved for removal with two new trees." The council also conducts its annual Bush Regeneration Program across bushland reserves including including Sir Joseph Banks Park, Lady Robinsons Beach, Scarborough Park, Landing Lights Wetland, Marsh Street, Bardwell Valley Stotts Reserve, Bardwell Valley, Frys Reserve and Scott Park and Bado Berong Creek. As well as weed removal in these reserves, several thousand native tubestock are planted each year to supplement natural regeneration. The bush regeneration program is supplemented by the Council's volunteer bush care program with five groups running each month. Additional works are conducted by partners such as Conservation Volunteers Australia, who have contributed many hours of volunteer bush regeneration activities in Sir Joseph Banks Park, Scarborough Park and Landing Lights Wetlands.

