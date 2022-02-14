Bayside supporting local artists with a disability

community,

The Windgap Foundation in partnership with Bayside Council, will present the Ability Arts Markets, taking place at Sir Joseph Banks Park Botany, on Saturay, 26 February. The markets will feature over 20 market stalls, from local disability organisations and independent artists with a disability, showcasing their talent in visual art, crafts, gifts, jewellery and woodworking. "The Ability Arts Market is the first of its kind in Sydney and celebrates inclusion and diversity in our community. We want to thank Bayside Council for supporting this important event," Windgap chief executive officer, Andrew Anderson said. The event is expected to showcase over 30 artists and talented crafts people with a disability from within the Bayside community, who will display their works for sale at the Ability Arts Market. "I am proud Council is supporting this event to showcase our amazing local artists," Bayside Council mayor, Dr Christina Curry said. "As a community it is important we support opportunities for people with disabilities. Council is committed to removing barriers, improving access and creating liveable inclusive communities. "Bayside Council has contributed $5,000 to this event and will continue to partner with Windgap to support local programs aimed at improving the quality of life of people with disabilities, ensuring their needs and aspirations are met", Councillor Curry said. The event is represented by a range of individual artists, local art organisations, and disability service providers with art and employment enterprise programs. Community artist Rachel Toner says, "I enjoy working on my art pieces. It makes me happy! I like to show people what we can do." Rachel has created a range of textile art for the markets. "I'm looking forward to buying stuff with the money I make for clothes," she said. The Ability Arts market is an accessibility-friendly event. Wheelchair accessible paths, disability parking and disability transport drop off zones are available. Additional disability bathrooms will also available for this event. "We welcome the community to join us and experience the talent and creativity of these artists and support their entrepreneurial goals," Mr Anderson said. All items on display will be available for sale, with 100 per cent of sales going back to the artist. The event will also host a barbecue, coffee van, and a morning tea stall for visitors at the market to purchase food and enjoy a picnic in the park. Event Details: Saturday, 26 February, commencing 9am to 2pm. Access the market at Sir Joseph Banks Park (via Fremlin St), Botany. This is a COVID-Safe planned event. Health and safety measures including the wearing of masks is recommended, where possible. Please don't attend if you have COVID or are feeling unwell.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/04a40f6e-7542-409b-82e6-1f35f5bde05f.jpeg/r0_371_4032_2649_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Bayside supporting local artists with a disability