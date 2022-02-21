community, big sister foundation

A Sutherland Shire foundation that provides financial assistance to vital community organisations has spread its grant-giving wings. Based at Gymea, the philanthropic foundation operates across the southern Sydney region. Providing funding and other non-financial support to community organisations, Big Sister is dedicated to ensuring women can access vital services at the time when they most need it. A total of $2.4 million is being donated to community organisations whose sole purpose it is to transform lives from despair to hope. The Big Sister Foundation has handed out funding in the form of grants to 12 St George and Sutherland Shire community organisations. In the next three years, dedicated teams of support workers will be able to lift the spirits of women and families in need. Organisations that receive the financial boost have one thing in common, they work hard to bring much-needed assistance to women. Helping mothers, victims of domestic violence, those struggling with mental health, refugees, and building resilience in children who have experienced trauma, the organisations will be able to expand their valuable programs to existing and new clients. Big Sister Foundation Chairwoman, Kim Brown, said the organisations underpin crucial support services across a range of areas. "We have expanded our support beyond Sutherland Shire and into the Bayside and Georges River areas where there is a need for more services for Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CALD) women," she said. "Outside of government funding, Big Sister Foundation is one of the largest donors of community funding in the Shire." Since 2005, it has donated more than $3.5 million to shire community organisations including a $1.2 million donation for the construction of Sylvanvale's Milkarie Integrated Childcare Centre at Kirrawee in 2010. FUND RECIPIENTS

