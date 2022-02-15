community,

Georges River Council's Un[contained] street art festival has been shortlisted for the 2021 Australian Street Art Awards in the Best Street Art Festival or Event category. The awards recognise towns, regions and destinations that are using outdoor and street art in its many forms to attract visitors. Un[contained] 2021, was a three-day street art festival held in June last year in the heart of Kogarah. It included a program of performance, sound, light, and colour, featuring more than 30 local and interstate artists. Under the awards guidelines, street art is seen as permanent visual art created in an outdoor location which is publicly visible 24/7. This includes wall and facility murals, commissioned and legal graffiti, pavement art, sculptures, street installations, memorials and monuments. The entries must be an original artwork specifically created for the site. The judges said, "We love how the development of this Georges River Council-initiated festival was driven by a strong community focus. This grassroots aspect made it a distinctive event experience that showcased visual art and performance art in a rare combination." The winners in all 11 Australian Street Art Awards categories will be announced on Friday. 4 March.

Kogarah arts festival is judged as streets ahead