Heritage restoration is on Bayside Council's agenda

Bayside Council has been asked to look at reinstating the annual House of the Year Awards covering several categories, with a particular focus on sympathetic restoration and/or additions. The suggestion was part of a Notice of Motion submitted at the February 9 ayside Council meeting by Councillors Bill Saravinovski, Ed McDougall and Liz Barlow. The councillors also asked that, pending adoption of the draft Local Heritage Grants Policy next month, provision of Local Heritage Grant funding be included in the council's draft 2022/23 operational budget. If adopted, the council is set to introduce a scheme to establish Small Grants for Heritage works to the facade of private homes. The grants to encourage and assist eligible homeowners of heritage listed properties to undertake restoration works. Bayside Mayor Dr Christina Curry said Council had a responsibility to do all it could to preserve the heritage, and history, of its community. "We support the local historical societies, and we have our own local history collection in our libraries. This is just another way in which we can help," Councillor Curry said. "We all love seeing homes that have carefully and lovingly been renovated and restored and it is important that physical examples are around for future generations," she said. Bayside Council's draft Heritage Grant Policy will be tabled next month, in response to a decision made by the previous council. The policy will include the purpose, eligibility criteria and assessment process. The recommendations adopted in the Notice of Motion will be included next month's report to council, in particular, the level of funding to be allocated and how the grants will be distributed.

