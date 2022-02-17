community, ansto, australian radioactive waste agency

Australia's leading hub of nuclear medicine has joined forces with an agency to shine a brighter light on the significance of scientific research. The new chief executive of Australian Radioactive Waste Agency visited Australia's Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO) this month. Sam Usher was on site at Lucas Heights to kick off its partnership in advancing the safe management of national radioactive waste. The agency (ARWA) is a newly-established agency set up to provide policy and technical expertise on radioactive waste management, and deliver the National Radioactive Waste Management Facility (NRWMF). ANSTO is one of more than 100 locations around Australia that holds radioactive waste, which will be consolidated at the purpose-built national facility when it is operational. Mr Usher met with ANSTO's leading technical waste experts who manage low and intermediate level radioactive waste. Several of the waste facilities at ANSTO are already nearing capacity, making delivery a national facility crucial to Australia's ongoing nuclear medicine and research industry. ANSTO is the home of Australia's most significant landmark and national infrastructure for research. Thousands of scientists have access to state-of-the-art instruments every year. ANSTO Chief Executive Shaun Jenkinson said the partnership would bring benefits to the STEM industry. "For almost 70 years, the ANSTO campus at Lucas Heights has been the centre of Australia's nuclear capabilities, and the vast majority of radioactive waste produced by ANSTO and in Australia is directly associated with the production of nuclear medicine that every Australian, on average, will need in their lifetime and to research," he said. "Delivery of a National Radioactive Waste Management Facility at Kimba will support that nuclear medicine production and better health outcomes for Australia. "It will mean ANSTO will be able to stop diverting resources and land space to radioactive waste storage, and direct them instead towards advanced manufacturing of nuclear medicine, growing Australia's already strong nuclear capabilities, and partnering with businesses to help them achieve their research and commercial goals." Without delivery of a national delivery, ANSTO would need to build two new radioactive waste facilities at Lucas Heights by the end of the next decade, in addition to a third facility already in planning. ANSTO will be repatriating a TN-81 with intermediate level waste from the UK in 2022. This will be stored in a temporary facility at ANSTO until the national facility is established.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/ab1b662c-e843-4d02-952b-afd310a09ff2.jpg/r0_411_4032_2689_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg