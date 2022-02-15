$13.9 million apartment block plan for Kyle Street, Arncliffe

latest-news,

Bayside Council has received a development application for a $13.9 million, eight-storey residential block containing 39 apartments at 19 and 21 Kyle Street, Arncliffe. Two older dwellings which are not heritage listed will be demolished to create a 1,422 square-metre block and 11 trees to be removed from the site. The proposed high-rise will have three one-bedroom, 32 two-bedroom and four three-bedroom apartments. There will be two levels of basement parking with 49 car spaces. A roof-top terrace will be provided for communal use. The site has been rezoned R4 and the area is transitioning for low rise residential to high density. It is located near Arncliffe shops and public transport. The development application's Statement of Environmental said the design responds to the desired future character of the area and will provide affordable rental housing. The DA is currently before Bayside Council and submissions close February 28.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/60733e0d-c9e8-4ea9-8f68-b4cec1989742.png/r0_138_480_409_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg