An 85-year-old woman reported missing from the Hurstville area has been located safe and well. The woman was reported missing to officers attached to St George Police Area Command when she failed to return home yesterday, (Tuesday, 15 February). Following inquiries, the woman was located at Hurstville about 9.30pm last night. Police thank the community and media for their assistance. EARLIER: Police are appealing for public assistance to locate an elderly woman from Hurstville. Linghua Zhao, aged 85, was last seen leaving her home on The Avenue, Hurstville, about 12pm today (Tuesday 15 February). When she failed to return home, Linghua was reported missing to officers from St George Police Area Command who commenced inquiries into her whereabouts. Police and family hold concerns for her welfare due to her age. Linghua is described as being of Asian appearance, about 157cm tall, of thin build, with short grey hair. She was last seen wearing a cream coloured shirt with striped pants. Anyone who may have seen Linghua or has information on her whereabouts, is urged to contact police or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.

UPDATE: Missing Hurstville woman located