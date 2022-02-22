Prestige Property: Position and potential

latest-news, Dolls Point, unit with potential, auction, inspect now, property, real estate, PRD Ramsgate, position

Prestige Property Bed 2 | Bath 1 | Car 1 Set on the first floor just metres to the water's edge is this apartment with 12 units in the complex. This property offers the perfect property package for first home buyers and investors because of its outstanding location. Perfectly positioned with about a three-minute walk to the beach and park and local shopping centres within easy reach. The potential for this apartment lies in the fact it is a classic blank canvas, perfect for a new owner to put their style and design ideas into and take it to a new contemporary level. Featuring two bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, modern kitchen and an original bathroom. Combined lounge and dining lead onto a north/east facing balcony so a place to relax and watch the world go by. There is a handy lock-up garage for your car and storage. There is public transport at the door that services local suburbs and Rockdale train station as well as a service directly to the Sydney CBD. Easy access too to local shops, restaurants, cafes and Scots College Primary School plus walking and bicycle tracks to Cronulla. The apartment is about 69.7sqm and garage 13.9sqm with a total size of 83.6sqm. Potential rent would be $400 -$420 per week while strata fees are $713.08 per quarter. This property is ready for you to add your own tastes and touches.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/CnejMA5GGs8BtxYnJsgdsp/b144e251-c1b6-455d-914b-53003446681e.jpg/r0_127_920_647_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg