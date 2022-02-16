community,

Georges River Council will mark International Women's Day 2022, March 8 with a special breakfast celebrating the success of three local businesswomen. Guest speakers include Annette Mayne, Founder of The Reconnect Project, Cass Croucher, Co-founder She Elevates, and Viria Charitos, Founder of MEBEME. Annette Mayne, has a passion for stopping usable items from going to landfill. She founded The Reconnect Project with a straightforward mission: to give pre-owned mobile devices a new life by providing them to people in need. Cass Croucher steers her vibrant and infectious energy into empowering women. Her core belief which is the foundation of her business She Elevates is centred around loving what you do as much as who you are! Searching for all natural skincare for her soon to be teenage daughter, was enough motivation for Viria Charitos to launch her own range under the MEBEME brand in 2018. Now ranged in over 60 retailers MEBEME continues to go from strength to strength. This breakfast event promises to be as uplifting as it is inspiring. All proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Women's Crisis Accommodation Centre located in the Georges River LGA. Details: Tuesday, 8 March, Club Central Hurstville, 2 Crofts Avenue, Hurstville, 7am - 10am Cost: $30.00 (booking fee applies) Bookings and information Booking is essential and can be made at: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/international-womens-day-celebrating-georges-river-women-in-business-tickets-244194782167

Successful local businesswomen to be celebrated on International Women's Day