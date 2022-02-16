latest-news,

Train services will return to the normal weekday timetable from Monday February 28 to cope with the return of more passengers to the network. Minister for Transport and Veterans David Elliott said, in the last week, the number of people using rail services had climbed seven per cent compared to the previous week, with 541,905 average daily weekday trips on Sydney Trains services. "This is a great sign, it shows customers have confidence to jump on public transport as more people get back to major centres like Sydney's CBD and Parramatta," he said. Transport for NSW, Sydney Trains and the unions will liaise on the change, which will require flexibility in managing COVID staff impacts and modifing rosters. Transport for NSW chief operations officer Howard Collins said safety across the network remained the top priority. Until the full resumption of services, more than 200 additional train services that are supplementing the current rail timetable during peak periods will continue to operate. All other modes of public transport will continue to run to an enhanced timetable except ferries, which have kept operating to their normal weekday timetable. Masks are mandatory on public transport and green dots remain in place to guide customers on the best places to sit or stand on services.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/18c9d7a7-c33d-442a-92f2-ecc1eb1b182d.jpg/r2_543_5312_3543_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg