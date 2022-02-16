community, discount drug store menai

A lucky Menai resident has won $20,000 as part of a national competition run by Discount Drug Stores to celebrate its 20 years in business. The competition, which received more than 18,000 entrants, ran throughout December as part of a campaign to thank customers for their support in the past two decades. The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, said the cash prize will would have a meaningful effect on their family's lives. "We are currently renovating our home which is a huge financial commitment, so the $20,000 will be incremental to us being able to move forward with this," the winner said. "We'll also be able to take a much-needed holiday, so we really can't thank Discount Drug Stores enough for this life changing contribution to our current circumstances." Pharmacist and owner of Menai Discount Drug Store, Quinn On, shared his delight that one of his customers was the one to take out the prize. "We're proud to be an integral part of the Menai community so it was great to see one of our local customers take out the $20K prize."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/a208d4d9-5091-47c9-9160-daef2a3fe648.png/r178_378_1870_1334_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

OUR BUSINESS A tidy cash prize to mark 20 years in business for Discount Drug Store Menai