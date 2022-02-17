community, my kids market

The popular My Kids Market is coming back to Sutherland Shire after two years of interruptions because of COVID-19. The family friendly event on March 6 will give people the chance to buy, sell and recycle pre-loved baby and kids items. It is run by mums for mums and caters to all baby and kids needs from pregnancy and newborns to about 10 years of age. This event is also supporting businesses in the community including Caring Kids Charity, which supports young carers. Head to the market from 9am-midday at Sutherland Basketball Stadium, Sutherland. The stadium will transform into a shopping haven full of savings, with plenty of hand-me-downs all for a good cause. Clothing, toys, shoes and other nursery items children have grown out of will hopefully go to new homes. With a focus on sustainability, the market will also have fun activities from children thanks to Messy Makers. Adults $4 entry. Kids free.

