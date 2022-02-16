Plan for apartments on former Carlton substation site

latest-news,

The site of the old Carlton electricity substation in Willison Road is to become a $9.7 million apartment block under a development application lodged with Bayside Council. The application for the site at 1a Willison Road is for construction of a four-storey block with 32 apartments with a rooftop communal garden and two levels of basement parking with 40 spaces. The existing site is a vacant lot with the previous substation located on the site decommissioned and mostly demolished in 2014. The site was rezoned from SP2 Infrastructure to R4 High Density Residential following a Planning Proposal in 2018. It is surrounded by residential development including three and four storey unit blocks and single residences and is about 350-metres from Carlton station and local businesses. The site is mostly vacant with the footings remaining from the former substation. The plan provides for a mix of housing stock with two three-bedroom apartments, 24 two-bedrooms and six one-bedroom apartments. "The proposed development will renew the site and utilise the vacant lot to provide modern and well positioned housing," the DA's Statement of Environmental Effects said. "It will provide a positive contribution to its locality and an increase in housing stock in the area."

