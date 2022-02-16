Bayside Council to seek change in legislation on noise cameras

latest-news,

Bayside Council will write to the State Government requesting change to legislation to allow the use of noise cameras to tackle the problem of car hoons. The council clarified that this did not mean that a trial of the noise cameras was imminent. General manager Meredith Wallace said the current legislation does not support the issuing of fines or penalties in relation to noise cameras. The possible use of noise cameras to tackle the problem of car hoons was discussed at the February 9 council meeting. Councillor Heidi Douglas had submitted a Notice of Motion calling for the council report examining the potential to use noise cameras to deter antisocial driving behaviour that impacts Bayside residents by way of excessive noise. She asked that the report review the legislative framework in NSW in relation to the potential use of noise cameras, including the ability for fines to be issued based on noise camera evidence. "The idea is to do a background report on the use of this technology in London and check if there is legislative ability to have them here. I'm just asking the council to investigate what is a proven solution," Cr Douglas said. But Cr Bill Saravinovski moved an amendment that the council as a matter of urgency write to the Minister of Local Government seeking guidance and feedback on how existing or proposed legislation may support the use of noise cameras. Cr Ed McDougall added a clause to the amendment requesting that the council also write to the Minister for the Environment requesting legislative change to allow the use of noise cameras. "I don't have a problem with noise cameras but I don't want residents to be misguided with the impression that noise cameras are already enforceable when I'm advised that they are not," Cr Sarvinovski said. Cr Andrew Tsounic supported the amendment. "Unless there is a legislative framework to support noise cameras there's no point having them," he said. "We as a council have limited enforceability," Cr Tsounis said. The council can address parking related matters but has no authority on booking anyone on a traffic related matter, he said. Cr McDougall said the current legislative scheme is totally inadequate on dealing with the use of noise cameras. "We should write to the Minister for the Environment and request a legislative change to allow us to operate these noise cameras. "We need change to the regulations so the council can actually take action on noise," he said. Cr Saravinovksi's amendment was supported by council.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/9092c652-eaa2-4680-b781-477ef96dee04.jpg/r0_12_1643_940_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg