Runaway truck hits house at Sylvania

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews are trying to remove a runaway truck that's crashed through the front of a home at Sylvania. On arrival in Young Street, around 5pm, firefighters confirmed that a large truck, with no-one at the wheel, had crashed into the house, with the cab of the truck smashing through the brickwork. Emergency service personnel quickly determined the house was also unoccupied. The house has suffered extensive damage and revealed asbestos at the property. FRNSW Hazmat crews are assisting with the overall clean up. The crash also brought down powerlines.

