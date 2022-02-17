latest-news,

UPDATED All Bate Bay beaches will re-open on Friday, February 18, following a fatal shark attack at Little Bay on Wednesday. The swimmer fatally mauled by a shark was a 35-year-old man from Wolli Creek. Detectives from the Marine Area Command are appealing for information as they continue to investigate the attack at Little Bay late on February 16. At about 4.35pm, emergency services were called to the Little Bay northern headland after reports a swimmer had been attacked by a shark. Officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command with assistance from the MAC and Surf Life Saving NSW attended and found human remains in the water. Surf Life Saving NSW President George Shales said while these incidents were extremely rare, it was still shocking to comprehend. Police are encouraging anyone who may have seen the man before or during the incident to contact 1800 333 000. EARLIER All Bate Bay Beaches are closed following the fatal shark attack at Little Bay late on Wednesday afternoon. Sutherland Shire Council said Surf Life Saving NSW and police directed the 24-hour closure of beaches in surrounding areas as a safety measure. "Our thoughts go out to the family, friends and local community impacted by this tragic event," a council statement said. Police and surf lifesavers returned to the scene of the tragedy this morning. Two Surf Life Saving Sydney jet skis were being deployed, along with two UAVs in the air. "This is a terrible tragedy, the first fatal shark incident in Sydney for decades. Our thoughts are with the man's family and friends," said SLSNSW President George Shales. "This person had suffered catastrophic injuries as a result of the attack and there was nothing paramedics could do when we arrived on scene," NSW Ambulance inspector Lucky Phrachnanh said. It is the first fatal shark attack in Sydney since 1963. A witness told Nine News he saw a four-and-a-half metre great white shark attack the swimmer. Kris Linto said the swimmer was in the water when the shark "came and attacked him vertically". "We heard a yell ... it looked like a car had landed in the water," he said. Nine said the victim was a local man who swam in the area regularly. Police have closed Little Bay Beach as they continue to search the area. "Police will be liaising with the Department of Primary Industry to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of the swimmer," NSW Police said in a statement. With Australian Associated Press

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/26935190-f0e7-42d4-ab54-cd625f3c913b.jpg/r0_391_5315_3394_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg