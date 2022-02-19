latest-news,

Two North Cronulla Nippers took out a clean sweep of the male and female Junior Lifesaver of the Year Award from Surf Life Saving Sydney earlier this month. North Cronulla's Jasmine Springall and Lennox Southwell were announced as the winners of the 2022 awards at the annual Sydney Branch carnival, held at Maroubra Beach. It is the first time in over 11 years that a Sydney Surf Life Saving club has been awarded both titles in this prestigious award, which recognises Nippers' knowledge of surf life saving, their active involvement within their own surf club and the community, their leadership skills, self-awareness, communication and presentation skills, and their future Surf Life Saving plans. The award is open to Nippers across the Surf Life Saving Sydney Branch, which extends from North Bondi to the National Park beaches. Jasmine Springhall said the support she had received from the club over the past nine years had been incredible. "I am thrilled and honoured to receive the Junior Lifesaver of the Year award, and I cannot thank North Cronulla SLSC enough for the life-long skills and knowledge I have gained during my time at Nippers." On sharing the award with his North Cronulla team mate, Lennox said he was "shocked when they announced my name. I'm really looking forward to working with SLS and meeting lots of new people." North Cronulla SLSC is just about to start on its multi-million dollar renovations, which will include upgrades to its existing facilities. Its an exciting change and provides new opportunities for its members after a short period of construction, as it approaches its centenary celebrations in 2025. Club Patron and former Surf Life Saving Australia Chief Superintendent Warren Rennie said they were building a stronger clubhouse facility for the benefit of their members, while protecting their rich heritage. "We are edging towards celebrating 100 years of protecting and saving lives at North Cronulla Beach in 2025, with a better more modern clubhouse, whilst protecting our rich heritage". North Cronulla SLSC President Geoff Budd had nothing but high accolades for the young lifesavers on their achievements, saying "The Junior Program at North Cronulla is producing very fine lifesavers and young citizens the whole community should be proud of". Nippers Director, Colin Bulloch agreed saying they are using progressive and innovative ideas to enable their North Cronulla Nippers to become confident young kids, who will ultimately grow into better leaders and stronger performers in their adult lives. "We want to ensure our Nippers have a bright future inside our wonderful club as well as within our community." The next step in the process for North Cronulla Junior Lifesavers of the Year, Jasmine and Lennox, is a three-day program hosted by Surf Life Saving NSW from April 12-14, 2022. North Cronulla Nippers are preparing to join other many other NSW Surf Life Saving clubs at the upcoming 2022 State Championships being held on Sydney's North Beaches from February 24 to 27. The NSW Championships is the largest surf event of its kind in the state.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BVddEN2nVNCxFJ4aerD5vY/b240644e-6289-4c6a-9b21-3ab041576076.jpg/r243_281_2545_1582_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg