latest-news,

Surfing Sutherland Shire Boardriding clubs were presented with, current, up-to-date trauma first aid kits as part of a scheme between Surfing NSW and the Dept of Primary Industries. The custom kits, which are designed for use in the event of an immediate, life-threatening trauma incident, include equipment to deal with trauma, bleeding control, hypothermia, fracture management and minor wounds. "Surfers are often the first to respond to surf-zone incidents at unpatrolled or regional beaches and in many of these cases, every second counts," said Matt Lawson, Surfers Rescue 24/7 Coordinator at Surfing NSW. "Providing these specialised trauma kits and training across NSW will save lives," Lawson said. "If immediate first aid is required as a result of a shark attack, fin chop, or propeller injury we can help to reduce serious injury or preserve life while paramedics are on the way." The trauma kits have been developed by TacMed Paramedics and Military Medics with equipment used by military, law enforcement and ambulance agencies. An online training course will supplement the kits to ensure all locations personnel are competent in using the equipment. Additionally, all surfers in NSW have access to free first aid training through the Surfers Rescue 24/7 program where they can learn how to perform lifesaving water rescue techniques and CPR. The initiative has been funded by the NSW Government in an Australian-first for shark incident response as part of NSW Government's 2021-22 Shark Management Program.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BVddEN2nVNCxFJ4aerD5vY/24f73a8e-b708-47a9-bbcd-9870f7d67ea5.jpg/r0_230_5315_3233_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg