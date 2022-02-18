latest-news,

The Shire Premier League is a new and exciting league for top tier football competition for men and women in the Sutherland Shire. In conjunction with the Sutherland Shire Football Association, the local clubs participating in the inaugural 2022 season came together last weekend to kick off the promotion of the league. The Shire Premier League will comprise a men's competition of nine Sutherland Shire football clubs - Bonnet Bay, Como, Cronulla Seagulls, Engadine Eagles, Georges River, Gymea, Kirrawee, Lilli Pilli and Sylvania. The women's competition will comprise six teams from five clubs - Bonnet Bay, Gymea with two teams, Miranda, St Patricks and Sylvania. The Sutherland Shire Association is a huge junior nursery which traditionally performs well in NSW state-wide competitions. The strength of the competitions means that quality players are targeted by premier league and National Premier League (NPL) competitions all around Australia. The SPL (Shire Premier League) is being created to create an aspirational pathway so junior players can remain in the shire. It's existence allows all football clubs, players, coaches, managers, referees and match officials the chance to aspire to develop, achieve and participate at the highest possible level. In conjunction with the governing body, Sutherland Shire Football Association, clubs across the shire have been finalising their squads and are planning trial games in the lead up to the launch of the 2022 season on the weekend of March 25-27, 2022.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BVddEN2nVNCxFJ4aerD5vY/a098b4d7-a8c4-4f76-bf1f-d1f8dfbf4dcd.jpg/r215_471_3816_2506_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg