latest-news,

Sport is tough taskmaster, as Kirrawee's Dale Moscatt was reminded during his most recent event in the Middle East, the Qatar International Rally. The professional co-driver (navigator) has just returned home after calling for long-time friend Abdulaziz Al-Kuwari in his home event in Qatar (Feb 10-12). They were placed as high as third after the first day of the rally with possibilities of moving higher up the order but their hard work came to no avail when they had a mechanical problem. "The gearbox got noisy in fifth gear during the first loop of stages on the second morning," says Moscatt, 47, who - along with Al-Kuwari - was part of a four-car team backed by the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation. The pair had fitted a spare gearbox after a problem during shakedown (pre-event testing) so had no other options available because of limits set by the rules. They had to continue with the one in their koda Fabia R5 Evo. "The service crew checked at lunch and said there wasn't much metal in the oil so all we could do was cross our fingers and head back out to the last three stages and hope it held. It didn't and literally came to a grinding holt just two stages before the end of the event. Game over!" The pair had been fighting hard with World Rally Championship stars, Mads Ostberg from Norway and Kris Meeke from Northern Ireland, who were also part of the QMMF team. "We had been in third place after the first leg and while Kris had just got back in front of us by that lunch-time service, he also had some issues and was limping through to the end. Mads also had some problems so there was the possibility of us finishing second had we not had our dramas but there are no ifs and buts in motorsport, so sadly we were officially listed as DNF (did not finish). "Nasser [Al-Attiyah; Middle East rally superstar and recent Dakar Rally winner] was, as always, in a league of his own and picked up another win. We didn't even imagine we could have beaten him." It was Al-Attiyah's 16th victory at his home event and a stunning milestone of 80 wins in the FIA Middle East Rally Championship (MERC) since 2003. Oman's Abdullah Al-Rawahi stayed clear of trouble as the chaos continued within the ranks, finishing in second place with Jordanian co-driver Ata Al-Hmoud. Mads Ostberg had been in second place despite his dramas, and was fighting for a win when a heavy impact ruptured a pipe and the resulting water leak sidelined him within sight of the finish. Kris Meeke fought on to take third place on the podium. Moscatt says it was great to be back in the car with his old mate and he is waiting to see if they will get the call-up to do another event together, in Kuwait, in five weeks' time. "He is such a great guy and we get along well. He's calm in the car and it's always nice to work with people like that. It makes my job easier. "There's no secret that this Qatar Rally is crazy with some of the things that go on, so it's a very difficult and unique set of skills to both write and then read race notes that don't always match the terrain. "You have to be on top of your game and adapt quickly, especially against drivers like Nasser, Kris and Mads. I tip my hat to Mathieu Baumel [Al-Attiyah's co-driver], Chris Patterson [Meeke's co-driver] and Ilka Minor [Ostberg's co-driver] for the respective jobs they did on the notes. The pace was hot and I'm happy with the job Aziz and I did to be fighting for that podium." While he waits to hear if he will be heading back to the Middle East next month, Moscatt won't be cooling his heels at home for very long. There's some private testing and an event in Queensland within the next fortnight, then the launch of the 2022 Australian Rally Championship season in Canberra. "I also have some more off-road events coming up, so it's certainly a busy time preparing for all of those, but after the rally drought over the last couple of years you certainly won't hear me complain about that." The Qatar event was round two of the MERC series. It was all based around the Losail international motor racing circuit, north of Qatar's capital, Doha, and close to the Al-Bayt Stadium that will host the opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in November.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BVddEN2nVNCxFJ4aerD5vY/f71bd96e-bc1a-43ae-bbd3-96e33055182e.jpg/r0_34_1280_757_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg