Bayside Council has not close beaches along the Botany Bay foreshore following the fatal shark attack at Little Bay yesterday. "We are not closing our beaches," Bayside Council said on its Facebook site. "If you are going in for a swim, we recommend using one of our swimming enclosures and don't forget to "Stingray Shuffle" as you're walking in. "Alternatively if you want to avoid the bay for a while, there are 2 aquatic centres in Bayside; the Angelo Anestis Aquatic Centre in Bexley and the Botany Aquatic Centre." Council Mayor Christina Curry issued a statement to residents on its website, saying the council was "shocked and devastated by the shark attack that took place at Little Bay." "While it is not in Bayside, it is just around the corner from the entrance to Botany Bay and our beautiful foreshore," Dr Curry said. "The victim was part of our Bayside community and our heartfelt sympathy goes out to his family and friends."

Beaches along Botany Bay foreshore remain open