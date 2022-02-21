latest-news,

Dean Gillard, Life Member of Cronulla Caringbah Sharks J.R.L.F.C and now the Junior Vice President of Terrigal Wamberal Sharks will be attempting to walk the 650km over 21 days from sea level in Terrigal to Mount Kosciusko, Australia's highest peak. Dean is doing this to inspire young people to always strive for the highest peaks in life and raise awareness and funds for Headspace, supporting young people with their mental health. On Tuesday February 22nd, he will walk through the Shire, and do a lap of Shark Park. Dean said If we can make a difference in one persons life than we've made a difference. Following a lap of nearby Delasalle home field he will continue down Captain Cook Drive and finish the day at Cronulla Caringbah Sharks home field behind Cronulla high School, where the club will get behind and promote this great cause. To support this cause -www.mycause.com.au-Terrigal 2 Mt Kosciuszko

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BVddEN2nVNCxFJ4aerD5vY/ea5f05e1-3c44-463b-9a97-1324792f7e90.jpg/r0_405_866_894_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg