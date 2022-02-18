45 resident boarding house planned for Mortdale

latest-news,

A $3.4 million, three-storey boarding house housing 45 residents would replace a three-bedroom house at 48 Oxford Street, Mortdale under a development application lodged this month with Georges River Council. The proposed boarding house would have a total of 26 boarding rooms consisting of eight single and 18 double rooms, plus a manager's room. Each room would have its own kitchenette, bathroom, and laundry. Eight rooms will have either a courtyard or small balcony. There would abe a 20 square-metre communal room on the ground floor. "Given the modest size of the boarding house, more than one communal room is not considered necessary, the DA's Statement of Environmental Effects said. There would be two levels of basement parking with parking for 13 cars, six motorcycles and six bicycles. The site is zoned R3 Medium density and the surrounding development is either three to four-storey walk-up residential flat buildings and some single storey dwelling houses. "The proposal is consistent with the existing and evolving desired future character of the locality," the SEE stated. "The proposal would have overall positive social impacts for the Local Government Area through increased provision of diverse and high quality affordable housing to meet the needs of low and low-medium income households. 'The site is the ideal location for a boarding house as it is within close walking distance to Mortdale Railway Station and small scale shops and services."

