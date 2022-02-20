Weekly Wrap: We're slowly finding our way to a new normal

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

Hello readers, The smile on Gladys Jenkinson's face said it all ... there is nothing like the bonds of family. After many long and lonely months of isolation, this week the 93-year-old resident of Woolooware Shores at Tarren Point was finally able to see her family without barriers once again, following the easing of COVID restrictions. Like her fellow aged-care residents, Mrs Jenkinson had to settle for waving to her family members through a window throughout the bulk of the pandemic. Reporter Eva Kolimar spoke to Mrs Jenkinson and her grand-daughter Kelly Donaghy about the joyous reunion and the difficulties of recent times. In another sign of life starting to return to "normal", Eva also wrote of the return of My Kids Market at Sutherland after two years hibernation. The family friendly event will be held on March 6 and will give folk the chance to buy, sell and recycle pre-loved baby and kids items. In other news, Jim Gainsford shone the light on the problem of hoons taking to the streets performing burnouts along Bay Street, Brighton-Le-Sands. Police are investigating the matter. It follows Bayside Council's installation of cameras in the area to catch the offenders in the act. The team also reported on the tragic death of a 35-year-old Wolli Creek man, following a great white shark attack at Little Bay. It was the first fatal shark attack in Sydney since 1963. In health news, St George, Sutherland and Calvary hospitals welcomed new graduate nurses this week. Many of the graduates had contributed to the COVID-19 workforce response as students, working in vaccination and testing clinics. And in transport news, Murray Trembath reported the weekday train timetable was to return to normal on February 28 to cope with more passengers making use of the network. As always, for more local news and happenings, be sure to visit theleader.com.au. Thanks again for supporting your local news team and I hope you have a great week. All the best, Matt Lawrence Acting Editor.