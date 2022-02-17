latest-news,

The state funeral service for Johnny Raper will be held at the Sydney Cricket Ground, where he thrilled rugby league fans and enjoyed so much success. The service on Monday, February 28 at 10.30am is open to the public with seating allocations for special guests and family. It will also be livestreamed for those who can't make it to the ground. Premier Dominic Perrottet said Raper's family selected the SCG due to its strong connection to him, as he was a lifetime member and won eight consecutive grand finals there while playing for St George. "A state funeral is a worthy tribute for Johnny Raper who was one of the most loved players in the history of rugby league," Mr Perrottet said. "It's only fitting that family, friends and supporters gather at the SCG in recognition of his achievements and life." Gates will open at 9.45am and guests and members of the public will need to be seated by 10.15am sharp. Raper died on February 9 at 82. For further details of funeral, including arrival entry points, the livestream and the online condolence book visit nsw.gov.au/stateservices.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/1c9a66be-10cc-43c1-8e5a-3f78f4fdbd47.JPG/r7_0_2122_1195_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg