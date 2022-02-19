latest-news,

Meet the funniest two Peters in St George and Sutherland Shire. Stand up veterans Peter Green of Penshurst and Peter Meisel of Alfords Point have been working the comedy circuit for years. Together with comedy colleague Christine Van Look they are presenting their show The Funniest Comedians You Have Never Heard Of at the Sydney Fringe Festival next month. Peter has been performing stand-up comedy since 1988. His credits include writing for Australia's Funniest Home Video Show. When he is not on stage, Peter works as a meter reader in St George. "It gives me a lot of time to think and observe," he said. His comedy companions Peter Meisel, originally from New York, and Christine are retired school teachers. "They find that making adults laugh is a lot easier than keeping kids amused," Peter said. "You could probably describe our show as a Gary Larson cartoon come to life. It is very surreal and physical. We just look at things that happen to us in life. "We just like to tell good funny joke-jokes and get a good laugh. We are not trying to lecture anyone or change the world. "You change the world by letting people laugh at the same things as each other. We are all pretty much the same. Life hits us all in the same way." The three comedians will be performing their 50 minute show The Funniest Comedians You've Never Heard Of on Wednesday 2 and Sunday 6 March at "The Study @ The Terraces" in The Rocks. Tickets: https://sydneyfringe.com/whats-on

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/a958b013-a6e5-48a4-bb50-9e7c3a58a808.png/r0_393_1080_1003_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg