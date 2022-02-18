Club Central ready to entertain St George

latest-news,

Club Central Hurstville officially opened its $80 million renovations and expanded facilities on Thursday night in spectacular style. Highlight of the evening was a surprise performance by Guy Sebastian and his band in the club's refurbished auditorium. Club Central also presented a $100,000 donation to the performer's charity, the Sebastian Foundation which will be used to support the Open Parachute school program in support of adolescent mental health. The official opening of the expanded and refurbished premises also kicks off the club's 60th anniversary celebrations this year. This will see Club Central move in a new direction. The club's expansion includes a new 124-room Travelodge Hotel, the first international hotel chain to open in Hurstville. The new three-star Travelodge was developed by the club and is operated by TFE Hotels. With the Travelodge, Club Central aims to capture the convention and leisure market by offering quality, affordable accommodation 20 minutes by fast train from the city and catering for business and conventions as well as visitors to the Royal National Park, Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, the nearby hospital precinct and Westfield Shopping Centre. Sitting on level nine atop the Travelodge is the club's new Above 8 rooftop restaurant offering a blend of indoor seating opening to an outdoor terrace with sweeping views across Botany Bay and offering a dining experience not previously available in the area. The restaurant offers a share-style menu including woodfire pizza and a cocktail list created specifically for the club. There is a wine list with Australian and international wines, beers and spirits. The Club Central upgrade also includes the Stone Bar and Lounge, finished in 2020 with a new gaming floor and al fresco area. The new Central Cucina bistro offers a menu with French and Italian influences prepared by Club Central's new in-house chefs. The bistro has a fresh pasta and noodle bar and there will be a regularly changing international street food section and a selection of French specialty éclair desserts created daily by Central Cucina's in-house pastry chefs. The club's popular Imperial Dynasty and the NIJI Sushi bar are also open. Level three of Club Central features an expanded function centre. Now called Southern Sydney Event Centre it has a stylish 600-seat auditorium that will be able to stage large corporate gatherings and host major entertainment events and touring shows. Club Central chief executive officer, Paul Richardson said the refurbished and expanded club combined with the new Travelodge are offering something Hurstville has never had before. "We are delivering world-class facilities to Hurstville," Mr Richardson said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/bdc27b21-23d3-455a-b248-4274aa95440d.jpg/r0_159_2228_1418_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg