Students return to some normality with easing of restrictions

latest-news, de la salle senior college cronulla

Students have been given to green light to get back to some form of normality at school, with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. COVID-19 Smart settings have been revised, giving students the opportunity to return to the school life they know, since the pandemic began two years ago. Core COVID-19 Smart measures will remain in place, including enhanced cleaning and maximising natural and mechanical ventilation in line with health advice. From February 28, cohorting requirements and activity restrictions are being relaxed, enabling students to engage and interact more freely across classes and year groups. Schools are able to welcome more visitors onto school grounds, including parents, and can resume activities such as assemblies and school camps. Mask requirements have been lifted for high school students and staff. From March 7, masks will be lifted for primary school and early education staff. Staff in Schools for Specific Purposes will continue to be required to wear masks based on health advice. Premier Dominic Perrottet said the relaxation of some measures while keeping others in place was a sensible approach. "The return to school and the start of term has been a success, COVID transmission has reduced throughout the community, and while there will still be cases and bumps in schools it is time for our students to enjoy normal school life," he said. "We know transmission in schools is extremely low, and not a single school has closed since school returned despite the levels of community transmission," Minister for Education and Early Learning Sarah Mitchell said. Following a successful rapid antigen test (RAT) surveillance program for the first four weeks of term one in schools, the NSW Government will continue supporting face-to-face learning by offering eight RAT kits per student and staff member. Early childhood staff will also receive additional RAT kits to be used when necessary. At De La Salle College Cronulla, drama students were keen to return to a different type of mask wearing. "If we are going to wear masks, we'd much rather they were theatre masks," Langa Mnyandu said. 'It's great to be able to unmask and work again in an acting ensemble," Amy O'Connor said. "Drama as an interactive practical subject was hard hit during the pandemic and live theatre generally has been on its knees for two long years," Chilli Bezzina said. Settings will continue to be reviewed and updated as necessary.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/d8cd18e3-fb52-482d-9201-3dcfbcd1c875.jpg/r0_211_3423_2145_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg