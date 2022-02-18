latest-news, simon nellist shark attack, sydney shark attack, scubathlon

Wolli Creek's Simon Nellist, who was fatally bitten by a great white shark, has been remembered by those who knew him as an adventurer. The British expat's family told the BBC he was a "gentle, kind and wonderful human being...a cherished fiancée, son, brother, uncle and friend. Simon was funny, compassionate and always had time for people. He had a rare gift of instantly being able to connect with others, gaining their trust and respect," they said in a statement. They described him as a "proud Cornishman" who had made Australia his home with his partner Jessie Ho. "Simon had a great passion for nature and the sea, as well as being a very talented photographer," they said, adding they were very proud of him and would "miss him terribly". Mr Nellist was in the water near rock fishermen late in the afternoon when the shark, estimated to be 4.5 metres, struck. Friends of the diver, who died while swimming at Buchan Point, Little Bay, on February 16, also shared their tributes on social media for the 35-year-old. No stranger to the ocean, he shared diving adventures with Scubathlon, a scuba social club part of a diving centre at Rockdale. On its Facebook page it described Mr Nellist's death as a "huge loss". "No words could describe what we feel...You knew how to love, play and work, how to stand your ground. You volunteered your help on our courses, always assuming the most difficult roles. You supported us through sad times, joined in the fun in happy times. This is a huge loss, immeasurable....the world has become a much sadder place without you." Mr Nellist's former employer, Queen Hotel in Cornwell, posted its condolences for the St George ocean-lover. "We are shocked and saddened by the news and our thoughts and prayers go out to Simon Nellist and his family, fiancé and friends at this sad time," its statement read. "Simon was a wonderful man who worked here for several years before moving to Australia - he was a valued member of staff and was always popular with guests and all fellow team members." He was also a former member of 34 Sqn Royal Air Force Regiment. Tom Heslam said on Facebook that Mr Nellist was one of the "best humans on the planet". "...My close friend, fellow adventurer and brother from the RAF Regiment...Miss ya Nelly," he said. Mr Nellist was said to be in training for a charity ocean swim, which was cancelled after the tragedy. "Following the tragic incident, the organising committee for the Murray Rose Malabar Magic Ocean Swim advise that this Sunday's event has been cancelled for 2022," organisers advised. "The organising committee extends our thoughts and prayers to the family of Simon Nellist who was so tragically taken. Out of respect for Simon and his family, and following wide consultation with council and experienced, senior Surf Life Saving personnel, we believe that cancelling the 2022 swim is appropriate." This was the first fatal shark attack in Sydney since 1963. All Bate Bay beaches were closed for 24 hours. Cronulla photographer and regular ocean swimmer Michael Sutton said the beach was quieter than usual. "It was a bit like lockdown," he said. "I spoke with a friend of a mother who has a 10-year-old boy who has surfing lessons, and she is worried about her son getting into the water. Mr Sutton enjoys a frequent pre-dawn swim, but never ventures far from shore. "I'm what you call a tea-bag, I just sit there in the cold. I wouldn't go very far out," he said. "When you go out deep where you can't see or touch the bottom, it's scary. "A few weeks ago I was swimming at Boat Harbour and it wasn't until I got back people said they had been looking for a shark there. A couple of swimmers I spoke with do the Shark Island swim and said a bull shark went under them really fast." The day after the incident, a two metre bull shark was sighted at Wanda on Dorsal Shark Report. Mr Sutton said the latest rare fatality did not made him nervous. "Not at all. I've been swimming for my health every day since the beginning of last year, usually about an hour before sunrise," he said. "We're in the sharks' habitat, their environment. It's their world."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/afd8d484-18dd-44ec-97a4-8c6e2cc2e856.jpg/r328_167_720_388_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg