Five shire playgrounds to be upgraded by mid-year
Five playgrounds in Sutherland Shire are scheduled to be renewed by mid-2022.
They include Canberra Road Oval, Sylvania; Glencoe Street Reserve, Sutherland (including new fitness equipment); Billa Road Oval, Bangor; Veno Street, Heathcote; and Bundeena Oval.
The projects, which have been announced by Sutherland Shire Council following community consultation, will cater for a variety of ages and in one case includes fitness equipment.
Work is due to start on all five upgrades in early 2022 and be completed by the end of June.
The program:
Canberra Road Oval
The council says, "In response to community feedback the new playground will complement the existing playground equipment and paths". The council will build:
- New play equipment for a range of ages and abilities, including a new learn to ride track.
- Improve accessibility and amenity by updating the playground softfall and introducing open lawn and kick around space.
- Introduce new seating and picnic setting.
Community consultation survey from Sept/Oct 2021 can be accessed here .
Follow this to view other features within this reserve.
Glencoe Street Reserve
The council says, "We will relocate the play space in a new location within the reserve. Outdoor fitness equipment will be installed in the location of the existing playground". The upgrade will include:
- Build a new diverse play space within the reserve, down the hill of the existing playground and improve softfall (synthetic grass and mulch).
- Extend bike pathways / walking track and introduce additional seating.
- New fencing will be installed on the Glencoe St and President Ave frontages.
Community consultation survey from Sept/Oct 2021 can be accessed here.
Billa Road Oval
The council says: "We will install new modern play equipment to complement the existing paths and layout". The upgrade will include
- New play equipment for a range of ages and abilities, including the softfall surface.
- Introduce new nature themed play elements, a water bubbler and a new bin.
Veno Street Reserve
The upgrade will include
- New play equipment for a range of ages and abilities.
- Install fencing around the entire reserve.
- Introduce new landscaping and softfall surface.
Bundeena Oval
The council says: "We will introduce new toddler play elements to complement existing equipment and support a wider range of age and abilities". The council will build:
- a dinky track circuit that links with the playground.
- additional playground elements including a mini tot swing, play hut, and play surf shop.