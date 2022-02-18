latest-news,

Five playgrounds in Sutherland Shire are scheduled to be renewed by mid-2022. They include Canberra Road Oval, Sylvania; Glencoe Street Reserve, Sutherland (including new fitness equipment); Billa Road Oval, Bangor; Veno Street, Heathcote; and Bundeena Oval. The projects, which have been announced by Sutherland Shire Council following community consultation, will cater for a variety of ages and in one case includes fitness equipment. Work is due to start on all five upgrades in early 2022 and be completed by the end of June. The program: Canberra Road Oval The council says, "In response to community feedback the new playground will complement the existing playground equipment and paths". The council will build: Community consultation survey from Sept/Oct 2021 can be accessed here . Follow this to view other features within this reserve. Glencoe Street Reserve The council says, "We will relocate the play space in a new location within the reserve. Outdoor fitness equipment will be installed in the location of the existing playground". The upgrade will include: Community consultation survey from Sept/Oct 2021 can be accessed here. Follow this to view other features at this location. Billa Road Oval The council says: "We will install new modern play equipment to complement the existing paths and layout". The upgrade will include Follow this to view other features at this location. The upgrade will include Follow this to view other features at this location. The council says: "We will introduce new toddler play elements to complement existing equipment and support a wider range of age and abilities". The council will build: Follow this to view other features at this location.

