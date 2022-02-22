latest-news, photos, surf boats, elouera beach

There is nothing like a surf boat carnival with surf - and the 2022 Australian Surf Rowers League Open held at Elouera Beach over the weekend had it all. Thursday's programmed start had to be abandoned after the eastern beaches fatal shark attack closed Sutherland Shire beaches causing a massive rescheduling for rowers. The ASRL Open is Australia's premier surf boat event bringing more than 3,000 competitors, supporters and event officials to the Cronulla beaches. With over 350 surf boat crews from almost 100 clubs attending, it is the biggest stand-alone surf boat racing event in Australia, with divisions of surf boat racing being contested ranging from Under 19s through to Masters and the Interstate Championships. Friday rowing started early with small surf and a welcome to country and smoking ceremony, but it was in the water with the masters events that things heated up. The Elouera 'Greatman' finished with silver in the 160 yrs as did Blueys Nth Cronulla vets in the 200 yrs. In the women's the Nth Cronulla 160 yrs Young Ones took the gold as did the Nth Cronulla Hawko vets in the 220 yrs division. In the hard fought Interstate titles NSW just pipped QLD after ten events, with the winning All Category Relay worth double points just going NSW's way for a great Blues victory. Saturday dawned with a new south swell that hammered competitors on the shore, dump causing another rescheduling over the high tide after only half the fields were finishing. Most were left with broken sweep oars. The Reserve Boat Finals went to Avalon in the males and Avoca in the womens with Wilko's Elouera going out in the semis and the Elouera Squirrels also just missing out on the final. Due to time constraints Sunday's finals were a cutthroat event with no major semis, just three through from six or seven boats. Local crews were not in the mix in most age group finals but in the Open men's it was different with Wanda Weapons getting a fly in the semi, leaving Elouera's Wilko crew on the line but they made good the run home catching a wave to finish in first spot with the Weapons in third and both into the final. With a stiff nor-easter blowing boats all over the course Wilko and the Bulli crews went head to head back to the beach before an incident between them left Mermaid Beach a chance to hit the sand first for the win, leaving Bulli DQ'ed and Wilko in second. Sweep Grant Wilkinson said it was a good weekend of racing with a bit of everything to deal with and they should build from it.

