Bayside on the Move

Bayside Mayor, Dr Christina Curry and Bayside Councillors take to the streets in March with a series of mobile offices encouraging residents to have their say on Bayside's Community Strategic Plan. Councillor Curry said the mobile office is not new, but it is an effective means of communication and ensuring the community is part of the decision-making process. "I am all about the people having a voice whether it be via social media, email or coming along to one of our mobile offices. "Our Councillors are always accessible via phone or email, but some people prefer face-to-face contact. Mobile offices mean residents can come along and talk to us in person," Councillor Curry said. Meet the Mayor and Councillors at the following locations in March: Thursday 10 March, 2022: - Rockdale Plaza outside Woolworths 6.30pm to 7.15pm Saturday 12 March, 2022: - Botany Shops, Botany Road, Botany, 9.00am to 9.45am - Mascot Shops, Cnr King Street & Botany Road, 10.30am to 11.15am - Wolli Creek, Cahill Park Playground 12.15pm to 1.00pm - Ron Rathbone Place, Bexley cnr Oriental Street & Forest Road, 1.45pm to 2.30pm - Ramsgate Shops, cnr Ramsgate Road and Grand Parade, 3.15pm to 4.00pm If you cannot make the meeting you can still share your ideas and suggestions by contacting the Mayor: mayor@bayside.nsw.gov.au or contacting your Ward Councillor -- Details on Council's website www.bayside.nsw.gov.au

