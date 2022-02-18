latest-news,

Bayside Council has proposed a new working group, led by Rockdale MP Steve Kamper to lobby the State and Federal Governments to change legislation in a bid to combat hooning. Bayside Mayor Dr Christina Curry used a Mayoral Minute at the first meeting of the newly elected Council on February 9 to stress the importance of Council continuing to build on the work begun by the former Council, particularly former Deputy Mayor James Macdonald and former Councillor Vicki Poulos. "We have delivered on our commitment to use the latest technology in key areas, such as Vanstone Parade and Bay Street, Brighton Le Sands, by installing a number of smart cameras," Councillor Curry said. "Now we need to formalize an action plan and get both the State and Federal Governments on board to provide adequate resources and the relevant legislation changes." Mr Kamper has agreed to form a working party comprised of Bayside Council representatives, and residents. The working party will develop an action plan and lobby local and federal governments for change and resourcing. The working party will also undertake community engagement regarding nuisance driving and the explore the option of using noise cameras in hot spots as suggested in the Notice of Motion at the Council Meeting on February 9.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/300a5011-ac1d-4b98-a169-10a998c59d7d.jpg/r1_3_1196_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Kamper to lead Bayside working group to lobby Government for action on hooning