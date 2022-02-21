latest-news, house fire maianbar

UPDATED A fundraiser has been launched for a family whose house burnt down at Maianbar. An intense fire ripped through a property on Pacific Crescent at about 1am on February 19, while two adults and two children were asleep. A woman in her 40s suffered serious smoke inhalation. The house and two cars were destroyed. Family friend Nicole Mahler hopes to rally support from the community. "My friend Cassy and her partner Dom were awoken by the scream of fire alarms and thick smoke in their house that they had just moved in to begin a new life together," she posted on the Go Fund Me website. "Cassy's daughters were sound asleep and a terrifying rescue ensued with them narrowly escaping serious injury or worse. "With the brave help of neighbours, they managed to save their two dogs and one cat but sadly lost their other cats in the blaze. "They have lost everything - but are so very grateful to be alive. "Thankfully they have building insurance but had not yet arranged contents insurance due to the amalgamation of two households less than one week prior. "They fortunately have somewhere to live but are going to need to purchase all the usual household stuff, food, whitegoods, beds, clothing etc. "Thank you to all who have donated goods, what an incredible little community we have - many have reached out to ask if they can donate, which will be an enormous help as this family grieves, deals with the trauma and begins to re-build their life." More than $10,000 has been donated so far. EARLIER A fire destroyed a house and two cars at Maianbar early on Saturday morning. Rural Fire Service and NSW Fire and Rescue crews were called to the property on Pacific Crescent just before 1am, which was well alight when they arrived. The fire spread quickly, damaging one neighbouring house. Crews were able to protect a house on the other side. Five ambulance road crews were on scene to treat two adults and two children, who were asleep in the house at the time. A woman in her 40s was taken to Sutherland Hospital with serious smoke inhalation and breathing difficulties. The other adult was taken to the same hospital in a stable condition. The children, believed to be aged 11 and 13, were uninjured. RFS volunteers from Maianbar, Bundeena, Waterfall, Loftus and Engadine responded, along with FRNSW crews from Bundeena, Engadine and Sutherland. NSWRFS District Services Coordinator (Sutherland), Cameron Wade said the area proved challenging for firefighters. "This was a single storey, timber house on stilts. It was on a very narrow street so it was very difficult for fire crews to get around houses," he said. "The RFS trucks carry 3500 litres of water each but water supply was a problem because it's a small community. There isn't a lot of water pressure so when you plug three fire trucks in you run out of water." He said the incident was a reminder to check smoke alarms. "Especially when people are asleep, alarms need to be in working order," he said. RFS and NSW Police are investigating.

