community, simon nellist, shark attack little bay sydney, brett lobwein, sarah-jo lobwein

The day after Wolli Creek's Simon Nellist was fatally bitten by a shark, Brett and Sarah-Jo Lobwein went diving at Boat Harbour. But the tragic incident across the waters not far from their underwater playground, shook many. Mr Nellist, 35, died of catastrophic injuries while swimming at Buchan Point, Little Bay Beach, in the late afternoon of February 16. The Lobweins have dived there, much further from shore. They often venture out, at dusk (feeding time for sharks), in Kamay Botany Bay National Park, only feeling the need for a shark shield near seal colonies off Narooma. The Kurnell couple have been surrounded by bull sharks in Fiji and whales in Tonga. But they know the ocean surrounding Sydney almost better than they know dry land. Brett is a diver and marine life photographer. Sarah-Jo, is a marine scientist. Together their passion for the beauty of the underwater world outweighs its risks. By sharing his deep sea photos on social media, Brett wants to empower people to understand, not be frightened, of what lives beneath. But Mr Nellist's death, which made global headlines, deeply rocked the close diving community. "It's a small community of ocean users. A lot of the time you go diving it's very antisocial because you're underwater, but it's actually a very tight-knit community," Brett said. It was the first shark bite fatality on a Sydney beach in 59 years. But in another sign of its rarity, Brett has never seen a 'top' shark - a great white, bull, tiger or hammerhead in Sydney waters. Marine expert Sarah-Jo said these ocean predators were misunderstood. "They're not all vicious and they're not always hunting. Most divers find sharks beautiful and graceful," she said. "Humans are never prey. Sharks are not looking at us or waiting for us. There is intent to hunt, but not an intent to hunt humans." But with their heightened sense awareness, instinct takes over, and they're simply drawn to what seems like prey, she said. Unfortunately, a case of mistaken identity could be devastating. This possibility, while not enough of a deterrent to keep the Lobweins land-bound, comes with practiced risk. "It's about being aware of our body shape and what we look like in the water," Sarah-Jo said. "If you have a black wetsuit on and you're by yourself in murky water, you look like a seal. Being on the surface and splashing around, or blowing bubbles, to a shark, if they are already on the ambush, they can make the decision to commit to a bite. It's almost too late if they realise it's not what they want." What seems like a swift strike, is no simple feat. "It takes a lot of energy for a shark to eat. At the same time, sharks are evolved to do a proper kill," Sarah-Jo said. "It's a tragic circumstance for Simon," Brett said. "Sharks need a result. Whether it's because there's isn't enough food in the water for them, or they're a very hungry animal." But other 'triggers' could have simply come together at once, creating the perfect storm for a cruel end. "Understanding some of the risks goes a long way," Sarah-Jo said. "If there is a huge school of fish, you don't go there. It's a food chain feeding frenzy. I think Simon understood the risks." Footage posted on Drone Shark App showed a large school of tuna swimming near the shore two days after Mr Nellist died, pointing to a possible reason as to why the shark approached the coastline. The incident led to a 24-hour closure of all Bate Bay beaches. Bayside Council kept its beaches open. It provides enclosed swimming areas along its eight kilometres of foreshore, which are checked regularly by professional divers. To keep sharks at bay, all Bate Bay beaches are protected by shark netting. Although SMART drumlines, which send a communications signal if a shark has been baited, are not used within the shire, the council was among the early adopters of drones for aerial surveillance to detect shark movements. More than six million people visit Sutherland Shire beaches alone each year. A shire council spokesman said it recognised the importance of keeping the community safe from the threat of shark attack and ensured that sufficient shark mitigation measures were in place. He said it had an extensive coastal safety CCTV network, which provides real time footage from Potter Point, Kurnell to Jibbon Point, Bundeena, that is relayed to the ocean safety and lifeguard headquarters at Wanda. "Council continues to work with the Department of Primary Industries on the ongoing roll-out of the NSW Government's $21.4m investment in shark mitigation measures over the 2021/22 financial year, with additional shark mitigation measures expected to be introduced locally this year under the program," he said. Shark tagging is highly effective, rather than a capture and release method, Sarah-Jo said. "Ocean nets bait and kill more non-target species like turtles, dolphins and rays. Tagging tells us a lot about a shark's seasonal movements and migration, water temperature and why they're coming near shore," she said. "It's not always up to the government, there are also things you can do as an individual to lessen the odds," Brett said. In the week after the tragedy for Mr Nellist's family, the Lobweins hope positive awareness will quash a knee-jerk reaction. "I think Simon would be devastated if something negative came out of this," Sarah-Jo said. "He loved the ocean and respected its natural habitat. "We're more likely to die on the way to a dive site."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/cedcb4c0-f185-4811-a45c-c5847910a93b.jpg/r0_122_5315_3125_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg