Missing boy found safe and well

community,

UPDATED A boy, 8, who was reported missing on Saturday morning has been found safe and well. NSW Police thank the community for its assistance. EARLIER Police are appealing for public assistance to find a boy missing from Kogarah. Xavier Yang, aged 8, was last seen at his unit on President Avenue, Kogarah, at about 11am on Saturday, February 19. Xavier was reported missing to St George Police. Police and family hold concerns for his welfare due to his age. He is described as being of Asian appearance, thin build, with black hair. He is possibly wearing a light-coloured jumper, navy-blue shirt with white stripes, and underwear or small shorts. Anyone who has information about Xavier's whereabouts are urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/0fd8024c-3352-4448-bda8-e32f3c54862c.jpg/r0_413_1536_1281_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg