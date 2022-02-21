latest-news,

Sutherland Captain Andrew Ritchie and his under 21's team on Sunday capped of what has been an incredible Poidevin-Gray Shield campaign for the Sharks, winning the club's seventh PG's premiership. Remaining undefeated all season, the Sharks showed their experience and fight throughout the competition and came out on top as much deserved winners. Showing they are still a major force in Sydney cricket, they are now only behind St George and Northern District in PG wins. On finals day, Sutherland won the toss and batted first with opener Callum Barton getting a start but his partner was bowled after seven balls. It was Lachlan Ball who steadied the ship with a calming 33 off 70 balls. Justin Green applied the pressure to Penrith, going run for ball for his 25. It was a captain's knock from Andrew Ritchie that gave Sutherland the runs they needed, with a top scoring 48 off 48, leaving the chasing score at 9 for 214, which some fans thought might be a little under. The Penrith chase started positively until Sutho's Shane Lee Medalist for Player of the Final, Will Straker bowled one and caught the other to start the Penrith rot. Henry Railz was the only Penrith player to stand up and when Straker took his wicket the team imploded, falling for 98 under the Sutherland onslaught in 27 overs for a famous victory. Former players Shane Watson congratulated the young team, saying it was an awesome achievement and Stuart Clark stood on the fence watching the Penrith team capitulate. Playing in the Sixers conference, it was a hard road to the final with wins against Sydney Uni in the combined semi's after an undefeated run with two draws in the regular season. The Poidevin-Gray Shield is the premier Under 21's competition in NSW and winning teams historically build a club's fortune. In 1989 Sutherland won at Caringbah Oval captained by Tony Clark, with Rod Davison top scoring. In 2012 they won, defeating North Sydney with the team captained by Adam Zampa. In 2015 Sutherland defeated Northern District, captained by Jack Leaning, who was the Player of the Match .

