Updated The state government and the Rail, Tram and Bus Union are blaming each other for the shutdown of the rail network which caused commuter chaos on Monday morning. The government took the action to stop trains for the day after the union advised on Sunday night members would work to altered arrangements. Transport Minister David Elliott accused the union of "hijacking the city". "Them blaming me for this is just absolute crap, why would I want the city inconvenienced?," Mr Elliott said in an interview on 2GB. "I'm so furious at their spin and their lies." The Rail, Tram and Bus Union NSW said in a Facebook post, "We are not on strike. We're here, ready to work". "The impact to services today is not because of workers' actions, but because the NSW Government is spitting the dummy and trying to make a point," a statement said. "We're trying to negotiate an enterprise agreement that enshrines safety on our train network. "For the NSW Government to suggest otherwise is unbelievable. It's time the NSW Government stopped trying to bully workers into submission and starting resolving the laundry list of safety and employment issues workers have raised." Transport for NSW said, "Sydney Trains and NSW TrainLink intercity services are not running today due to industrial action. Please avoid travel wherever possible, use alternative modes of transport and allow extra travel time on other modes of transport." The strike follows a breakdown in negotiations with the Rail, Tram and Bus Union. The union withdrew from negotiations on Sunday afternoon and the strike was announced early on Monday. In an earlier statement, the union blamed the state government for the chaos, claiming workers were planning on "low level" industrial action before being "told by management the trains would not be running today." "All members were at work, ready to work. They were ready and waiting to crew the trains only to be told the trains aren't running today," the statement said on Monday. "The impact to services today is not because of workers' actions, but because the NSW Government is spitting the dummy and trying to make a point. "We're ready to drive the trains whenever the NSW Government will let us." NSW Employee Relations Minister Damien Tudehope described the action as "industrial bastardry of the worst form". Mr Tudehope said the government had no alternative, because of safety reasons, to shut down the system because of the action of the union. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in an interview on 2GB, "This is just not how you behave and this is not how you treat your fellow citizens." Mr Morrison said international borders were reopening today and arriving passengers would be met by not being able to catch a train from Sydney Airport. "The union movement has decided to really pull the rug out from under that on our first day back," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/312fe7ba-ed9c-4926-a76a-aabe4cf44c65.JPG/r3_500_4895_3264_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg