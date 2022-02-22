latest-news, Barden Ridge, trees cut down, Sutherland Shire Council, investigation, development application

Sutherland Shire Council is investigating claims by residents "hundreds of trees" have been cut down on a development site in bushland at Barden Ridge. Development consent was given in 2006 for the proposed subdivision of the 7.4 hectare site off David Road for two homes and two sheds, to be located at the western end. A statement of environmental effects in the development application (DA) said "no significant landscaping is to be affected". "Five trees, which come under the tree preservation order are proposed to be removed, but are not considered to be significant specimens," the document stated. "The environmental consultant with the bushfire consultant will determine the balance between maintaining the minimum asset protection zone between proposed buildings and ensuring no significant bushland or threatened species are impacted on." It is understood the property has changed hands since the DA was approved. A council spokesman said the work on the privately owned land was being investigated "following feedback from nearby residents concerned with recent excavation work conducted onsite and the subsequent removal of trees". "Under the terms of a development application approved in 2006, the property owners were permitted to subdivide the property into two separate lots, with the construction of a separate dwelling and shed approved for each lot," he said. "Council continues to investigate this matter to determine if there have been any breaches of the Environmental Planning and Assessment Act in works carried to date." A resident, who did not wish to be named, said "hundreds of trees" had been removed since before Christmas. "It is disappointing steps have not been taken by council to immediately stop the works until a proper investigation has concluded," he said. "The works do not resemble what was approved."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/m9vLL79wG9rkYqcLgNT6gJ/50574a4a-8904-4c0e-b633-892bcb5af0df.jpg/r0_1290_3024_2999_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg