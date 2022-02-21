latest-news,

Cronulla lost one of its most famous surfing son's with the passing of the legendary surfboard manufacturer Brian Jackson last year. Due to Covid restrictions at the time, the funeral was a strictly family affair, but now with restrictions lifting, Cronulla surfers will informally celebrate his life with a paddle out at the North Cronulla Wall this Sunday, February 27 at 2pm. Coinciding with what would have been his 86th birthday, after the paddle out ceremony surfers will return to the beach for a group photo and head to the North Cronulla Hotel and the Old Joe's Bar to talk stories about one of the foundation members of the Surfing Sutherland Shire family. One of Cronulla's oldest surfers, Brian Jackson, once famously said "when we started surfing they called us bludges and drop-outs ... now everyone surfs". The Jackson surfboard label sold thousands of surfboards in its 50 year history. All are welcome. Just bring your favourite Jackson surfboard and a few good stories.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/BVddEN2nVNCxFJ4aerD5vY/14c182b5-4952-42b2-bb2c-e392db8f7797.jpg/r0_163_4134_2499_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg