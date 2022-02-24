latest-news, luxe agency maurice maroon, palazzo georges sylvania

A waterfront mansion at Sylvania has sold for a record region price of $16.3 million. 'Palazzo Georges' on Harrow Street, a cul-de-sac, sits on 1345 square metres. It has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a grand staircase, water views across Georges River, and turn-table parking for six cars. There is a rotating circular dining room, a music/library room, home cinema, and several levels are connected by an internal lift. The property is about 15 years old and was build by the current owners. Selling agent Luxe Agency by Maurice Maroon said the property was sold off the market to a valued database client. "I was not surprised with the purchase price," he said. "I strongly believed the home represented expectational value for what was offered. The property is a true masterpiece and required years of hard work and dedication to complete. The seller was always proud and confident on what was offered. The home ticked every box and more, not a single cent spared. "The south region of Sydney has been undervalued for too long compared to other parts of Sydney and it was only a matter of time before the gap in pricing would start closing. Hopefully this is the start of many. "The purchaser truly cherished the home's value and was also aware that homes like this don't present themselves on the market that often. They had been looking at properties with our agency over the last year and fell in love with this property instantly. They are stoked they have found their dream home." The previous record was $14 million for 4-6 Cowra Place, Cronulla.

