Gymea launch 60th JRL season

One of the Cronulla Sutherland Junior Rugby League Football clubs, the Gymea Gorillas is celebrating its 60th season this year and kicked things off with a Gala Day on Sunday at their home ground, Corea Oval. The family club is proud to be a vital part of the Sutherland Shire community since their founding year in 1962 Known as "The Gorillas", the Gymea team is one of the largest clubs in the Shire with over 600 players and 49 teams from Under 6 to Open Age Rugby League, Girls League tag and Men's Over 35 League Tag With a proud history, many great Rugby League players were Gorillas, including the late Cronulla and Australian Kangaroos captain Greg Pierce. Former Sharks captains David Hatch and Greg Nixon and Australian and Kangaroos captain Boyd Cordner . The 2022 footy season is just around the corner and registrations for all clubs are now open. The Cronulla JRL has grown to become the second largest junior league in NSW.

