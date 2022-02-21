Train driver says suspension is "a joke"

latest-news, sydney trains

A train driver from Kirrawee has described Monday morning's train cancellation as "a joke". Sydney Trains warned of major disruptions on February 21, stating that no trains were operating due to industrial action, and that there were no replacement bus services. It left rail staff and commuters stranded, on what was supposed to be the return to work day following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. The suspension affected students, including those going back on university campus, and the first international visitors at Sydney Airport, who arrived following the reopening of international borders. The Sydney Trains employee, who spoke to the Leader on condition of anonymity, works the inner-city line. He has driven trains for 35 years. "We had no idea this was going to occur," he said. We are not on strike. All rail staff are actually showing up to work and are ready to transport their customers to their destinations." "I woke at 2am to see a Facebook post from a work colleague saying trains were cancelled. I've still got a week off on annual leave...but this is disgusting." He also had to find alternative transport for his two children. "My daughter who is in year 12 called and said she couldn't get to school," he said. "Half her journey is on a bus but she needs to get a train to Sutherland. I normally drive my son, but there was traffic everywhere," he said. "There's a lot of elderly people and those with disabilities who will be stuck, especially at Miranda where there's a big medical area. "Lots of drivers I know are on platforms talking to commuters, apologising to them." The driver said while he was a union member, he "sat on the fence". "I can see the government's point on some things but they didn't have to cancel trains," he said. "Today is the day we were going back to a Monday to Friday timetable. They don't have the crew and they know that. "Unions have been on this for the past few months, with work bans, but trains haven't been affected. It has given management a big headache. "We work overtime yet we are the lowest paid train drivers. In Melbourne, they earn $15 more per hour. We work six days, 10 hour shifts. It's also about job stability, and safety of our customers." Commuters have expressed their outrage on social media. "Our daughter called from Sutherland station confirming no trains. She was heading to her first day at Wollongong Uni. Now having to drive her there," Paul Paddy Moneley of Kurnell posted. "I attend school in Beverly Hills. This normally takes me around an hour and a half. Now, because of the suspended trains, it's impossible for me to get there," Saliha posted. "I have a job. I need to get to that job to pay my bills. I don't drive and I'm not about to pay 300 dollars in Uber fees to get to work for the next fortnight. It's unfair and unreasonable," another commuter posted.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cmVmMQsbi2AtDjEpmZLhes/1aff2932-f903-4a77-8c48-458d8d1d7334.jpg/r12_0_708_393_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg