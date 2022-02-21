$29.5 million highrise affordable housing plan for Rockdale town centre

latest-news,

A $29.5 million, 11-storey affordable housing development will be built in the heart of the Rockdale town centre. The proposed development at 427- 429 Princes Highway will have 85 units, of which 80 per cent - or 68 units - will be affordable housing and 20 per cent will be rented at market rate. The project is being developed by City West Housing, a registered community housing provider with 800 apartments in 20 developments in the eastern suburbs of Sydney. It will be built on a 1,887 square-metre site currently occupied by a garage and the old Rockdale Community Services building, adjacent to St John's Anglican Church. The 85 units will consist of 46 one-bedroom, 28 two-bedroom and 11 three-bedroom units. There will be 16 car spaces. The proposed development has a requirement for 52 spaces in total. The DA's Statement of Environmental Effects said that six of these will be for GoGet car share spaces, which is equivalent to 60 standard car parking spaces. There will also be six commercial spaces and five accessible residential spaces. "The combination of GoGet and standard parking spaces is equivalent to 70 car parking spaces, thereby complying with and meeting the demand generated by the proposed development," according to the Statement of Environmental Effects. The building has been designed as three separate wings and 544 square-metres of the 1,887 sqm site will be communal open space. Landscaping will include 25 new trees. There will be a three-metre wide pedestrian walkway linking the Prince Highway to Geeves Avenue for ease of access to Rockdale railway station. "The proposal will result in positive social and economic impacts. It will contribute to affordable rental housing within a high-quality development and in close proximity to public transport, available active transport options and employment opportunities," the SEE stated. "It delivers public domain improvements and a 3m wide pedestrian link, significantly contributing to the revitalisation of the Town Centre. "The proposal is in the public interes as it delivers a modern, high quality mixed use development incorporating commercial tenancies at the ground floor that activate the street frontage and a mix of affordable rental and market apartments," the SEE concluded.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3U96Ckn8G8R9iyYbnQvJY3/c69f260c-b40f-42b5-a7e8-857d9147b8e7.png/r52_0_1195_646_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg