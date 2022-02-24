latest-news, de la salle senior college cronulla

Many former students would have vivid memories of old scripture classes at primary school, traditionally led by a single teacher standing in front of a class. But fast forward to now, where in 2022, students from De La Salle College Cronulla are taking catechism classes in their charge. An innovative new program is seeing year 12 students take over teaching, in the aim of inspiring a younger generation. Each year, 30 to 60 Cronulla students are involved in the program - a Sydney-wide record, which runs classes at at Burraneer Bay Public School. Students are led by a dynamic young teacher, Sara Gamsaragan, who said the program gives senior students a positive opportunity to utilise their leadership skills. "I have found that many of my young catechists graduate high school to enter teacher training, and their participation in the program supercharges their teaching skills," she said. "This has also proven to be a valuable means for HSC students to gain early entry into university. It is a clear indication of commitment to community service." Miss Gamsaragan said students work collaboratively, planning and delivering their lessons. "The program is a great link between our school and St Aloysius Parish, Cronulla, as well as with the broader community," she said. "It helps my students with the building of their faith as well as the spiritual development of the younger ones. One indication of success is the fact that so many of my former catechists return to train the new team. It's a program that keeps on giving. " Program participant Sean Maquiran said it gave him the chance to share his values with younger pupils. "We try to make it as engaging for the little ones as possible. For example, our Kindergarten lesson on Moses being found by the Pharaoh's daughter in the reeds is a combination of story time, role play and some playtime with a baby doll in a basket." Bailey Thomson, who participated in the program last year, has returned as a mentor. "Not only did I get into the teaching degree I wanted, I have also landed a job two days a week as a Learning Support Officer in a local primary school. All of this was on the back of what I learned participating in the Catechist's program," she said.

